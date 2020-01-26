Home

Thomas James Dowling of Beach Haven, N.J., formerly of Bensalem, Pa., passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was 38.

Tom was born Nov. 21, 1981 to William and Jean (Delloso) Dowling. He was a beloved father, son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his mother, Jean C. Dowling; his son, Jaxon Thomas Dowling; brothers, Justin A. and Brandon M. Dowling; sister, Denise Dowling; sister-in-law, Stephanie Dowling; Aunt Helen A. Delloso; nephews, Kyle, Cody, Jacob and Lucas Dowling; and niece, Arianna Dowling.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Ephrem's Catholic Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, where the visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 26, 2020
