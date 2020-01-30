|
|
Thomas John Magdelinskas of Langhorne passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was 86.
Born in Wilkes Barre, Pa., he was the son of the late Mary and Walter Magdelinskas. The son of a homemaker and coal miner, after serving his country in the United States Air Force, Tom enrolled in Kings College to pursue a teaching career.
A lifelong Pennsylvania resident, Tom had a great sense of humor and called things as he saw them. He taught and coached in the Bristol Township School District, where he worked in several schools and touched the lives of hundreds of children. He always took great joy in seeing his former students and players become successful adults.
For 40 years he was a fixture at Neshaminy High School football games and wrestling matches, watching his sons and grandsons compete on Heartbreak Ridge. He also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play softball, soccer, football, lacrosse, swim, and perform at musical events.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Gertrude, the love of his life for 62 years; his children, Brenda Piston (Charles), Michael Magdelinskas, Thomas Magdelinskas Jr. (Yvette), and William Magdelinskas (Jennifer); his grandchildren, Jennifer (Esmond), Casey (Ryan), Michael (Brandi), Allison (Matthew), Thomas III, Matthew, Zack, and Alexandra; and 10 great grandchildren.
Affectionately known as "Ja," he adored his family and provided unwavering love and support.
Family and friends are invited to Dunn/Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, and to participate in his funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery with full military honors at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal.
To share your fondest memories of Tom, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dunn/Givnish of Langhorne
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 30, 2020