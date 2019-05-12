|
Thomas Johnson passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Washington Crossing, Pa. He was 72.
Thomas was born in Doylestown. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Tom "Catfish" was a devoted lifelong member of the Bucktail Hunting Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who always caught "the biggest fish". Tom was a hard worker who hauled over two million miles in his trucking career and loved farming. With his kindness and extreme generosity, he touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with, nobody he's ever met was a stranger, only a friend to him. He was a role model for his family with his great capacity to express love and support in the most meaningful ways.
Tom was the loving husband of 31 years to Denise Johnson and is survived by his three children, Rachel (Matt), Krystal, and Shawn (Amanda). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Blake, Connor, Cayson, and Carter. He is also survived by his brother, John Johnson, and his sister, Joyce Stone, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. Johnson and Edith Cadwallder Johnson.
Relatives and family are invited to attend the memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, followed by lunch at the Fairless Hills Elks Lodge in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Vets for Vets, P.O. Box 42, Red Hill, PA 18076 (soldier to civilian).
