|
|
Thomas K. Grundman of New Hope passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. He was 58.
Tom was born in Harrisburg, Pa. on June 30, 1960, and grew up dividing his time between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois and NYC before settling down in New Hope. After graduating from Syracuse University with a degree in Finance, Tom spent 15 years in increasing roles of responsibility across Barclays, JP Morgan Chase, and eventually PNC, where he led the corporate finance group servicing the oil & gas industry. This interest in oil & gas carried him to Key Energy, where he served as the company's CFO.
An enthusiastic and outspoken supporter of all things Bucks County, Tom was actively involved in a number of organizations across the community including Washington Crossing 2026, Newtown Presbyterian Church, and the YMCA, where he served as a member of the Board of Directors. In his free time, Tom could be seen cheering on his daughters at various sports competitions or snickering to himself upon thinking of a new joke for his "sit down" comedy. He also enjoyed eating at restaurants such as Fred's and Jake's.
To know Tom is to know how much he loves his family. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cari; his two daughters, Emily and Hadley; his mother, Bernice; his sister, Jan (Hank); his brother, Jeff (Laura); a bevy of nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Milly.
A memorial service for Tom was held Saturday, April 20, at Newtown Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name may be made to The YMCA of Bucks County at ymcabucks.org/giving or to Dr. Kenneth Fischbeck at the National Institutes of Health for his research on SBMA and other neuromuscular diseases, FNIH c/o Kenneth Fischbeck, M.D., 11400 Rockville Pike, Suite 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852. Swartz-Givnish of Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019