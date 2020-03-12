|
Thomas Matthew Krutsch, "Tom", of Perkasie, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on Feb. 29, 2020. He was 76.
Tom was born in Abington, on Sep. 30, 1943 to Nicholas and Ethel (Needham) Krutsch.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Christine (Sinkler); daughters, Allison Remaley (Jake), Lauren Everitt (Rob); granddaughter, Stella Remaley; brother, David; sister-in-law, Donna Sinkler Stanton (Bob); brother-in-law, William Reed Sinkler (Sue); nephews, Anthony Travia (Ginene) and Mark Travia.
Tom will also be missed by his dog Callie.
Tom attended Pennsylvania State University and served in the United States Army for two years in Japan during the Vietnam War.
He graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and was a State Trooper for 26 years.
After retirement, he became the Assistant Fire Marshal for Bucks County for ten years. Tom was quick with a smile and a dad joke, loved gardening, and was Mr. Fix-it for all his loved ones.
