Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Krutsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Krutsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Krutsch Obituary
Thomas Matthew Krutsch, "Tom", of Perkasie, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on Feb. 29, 2020. He was 76.

Tom was born in Abington, on Sep. 30, 1943 to Nicholas and Ethel (Needham) Krutsch.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Christine (Sinkler); daughters, Allison Remaley (Jake), Lauren Everitt (Rob); granddaughter, Stella Remaley; brother, David; sister-in-law, Donna Sinkler Stanton (Bob); brother-in-law, William Reed Sinkler (Sue); nephews, Anthony Travia (Ginene) and Mark Travia.

Tom will also be missed by his dog Callie.

Tom attended Pennsylvania State University and served in the United States Army for two years in Japan during the Vietnam War.

He graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and was a State Trooper for 26 years.

After retirement, he became the Assistant Fire Marshal for Bucks County for ten years. Tom was quick with a smile and a dad joke, loved gardening, and was Mr. Fix-it for all his loved ones.

Services for Tom are being held privately at the request of the family. The Krutsch family has asked that memorial contributions be made to in Tom's name. Condolences to Tom's family may be made by visiting the website below.

McGhee Funeral Home

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -