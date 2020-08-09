Surrounded by his wife and daughters, Thomas L. Pavie was called home to the Lord on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.



Born Sept. 18, 1938 and formerly of Holland, Pa., Thomas served in the United States Army. After his service Thomas transitioned into another joy of his, opening Holland Auto Repair, where he worked until his retirement. Having built a great business and life for his family, Thomas and his wife of 56 years, Patricia, retired to Grand Island, Fla. outside of Eustis. Family was not far behind, as some of his children and grandchildren slowly made the trek south as well.



The loving father, Pop-pop to 10 grandchildren, and Great Pop-Pop to seven great grandchildren loved to spend time entertaining his extended family, and tirelessly built a Christmas train platform every year knowing that bright-eyed grandkids would love the light show. Thomas also had a soft spot in his heart for his dachshunds that he raised over the years, and would frequently sneak them jelly toast despite Patricia hollering at him.



Thomas is survived by his wife that he truly adored, Patricia, and his daughters, Wendy (Johnson) of Ocala, Fla. and Holly (Schmidt) of Grand Island, Fla.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and John, his daughters, Joy (Wiggins) and Dawn (Herrmann), and his son, Charles (Wiggins).



