Thomas L. Stover passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020. He was 75.
Tom was born in Abington, Pa., to Colette (Keller) and Henry H. Stover.
He is survived by his sisters, Pam Stover Roberts (Al) and Jean Stover; his niece and nephews, Ashley Ise (Jon), Kirk Roberts (Lynn) and Mike Roberts (Mindy); and seven great nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by many, including his caring and loyal friends of the "AFC Culture Club."
Tom received a B.S. in Physics from Cornell University and an M.S. in Computer Science from The University of Pennsylvania. He retired 23 years ago after a long career at Johnsville Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, Pa. He was a computer programmer working on several projects for the U.S. Navy.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in Tom's name may be made to a . Condolences may be sent to Tom's family by visiting the website below.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 11, 2020