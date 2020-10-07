1/
Thomas Lawrence Anthony "Tom" McGovern
1962 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Lawrence Anthony McGovern died on Monday, March 3, 2020 from complications from diabetes.

Tom grew up in the Yellowood section of Levittown and had previously lived in Minnesota and Scranton, Pa. before settling down in Johnson City, TN.

Tom was born to the late John and Margaret McGovern and was the foster son of the late Anthony and Betty Bartosik who raised him since an infant.

He attended the former Immaculate Conception School and the former Bishop Egan High School.

Tom joined the Marines right out of high school, and after basic training at Camp Lejeune, he was stationed in Korea.

Tom was always happy go lucky and would give you the shirt off of his back.

He was a jack of all trades and loved to cook. He also loved to play his guitar around Scranton.

He will be missed by his girlfriend, Donna, and best friend, Ray.

Tom is survived by John McGovern (Cindy) of Levittown, Kathy Lesnevec (Walt) of Bensalem, Agnes Fecther (Chris) of Perkasie, Debbie Jones (Jose) of Philadelphia, and brother-in-law, John Fisher of Roxborough.

Tom will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Fisher.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 9 until 10 am at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 5, 2020
Dear McGovern Family,
I extend my deepest sympathies to you on the occasion of Thomas' death. I remember him from the Old Bishop Egan days, especially his enjoyment of being involved with the Drama Department. May you be sustained by the wonderful memories you shared while he was with you. and know that he is in Peace.
Fr. Joseph F Connolly, TOR
Teacher
October 5, 2020

Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
- The Staff of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
