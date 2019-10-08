|
Thomas M. Dulin passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia at the age of 80.
Born in Oakdale, Pa., son of the late Mary (Homyak) and Michael Dulin, Mr. Dulin had been a former resident of Levittown prior to moving to Bensalem 34 years ago. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Levittown.
Mr. Dulin was a 1956 graduate of MMI in Freeland, Pa., had attended Penn State University and received his accounting degree from Rider University.
He worked as an accountant with J. Robert Bazley, Inc. in Pottsville for nine years. He also was employed with Allstate Design and Development in Trenton, N.J. and later in Trevose for 35 years. He retired as Controller in 2000.
Mr. Dulin took great pride in doing his own lawn work and house maintenance. He greatly enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers, visiting the casinos and going on cruises.
He was the beloved husband for 56 years to Elizabeth A. (Hadzick), and the loving father of Diane M. Bissonette (Jeff), Christine E. Starrett (Don), Debra A. Miller and Colleen T. Needham (Rich). He was the devoted grandfather of Tyler, Nicholas, Haylee, Ashley, Brianna and Brittany, brother of Mary Anne Bushinski, and uncle of Donna and Marie. He will also be sadly missed by his brother-in-law, Thomas Hadzick (Fran).
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Friends may also call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home, where a Panachida service will begin at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Dulin's name may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1773 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, PA 19057.
