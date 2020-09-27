Thomas M. Finn passed peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 82.He was the son of the late Michael and Mary Finn, and the devoted father of Kathleen Lynch (John), Rosemarie Torchia (Christopher), Maryanne Haney (James), Michael Finn (Regina) and T. Patrick Finn. Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Marie (McCarthy), Thomas married Susanna (Newland) in 2014, and was the cherished grandfather (Dad Dad) of Mary, Christopher and Kaitlyn Lynch, Giovanna, Fiona, Maria and Chiara Torchia, Anna, Megan, and Bridget Haney, Thomas and Mollie Finn, and the beloved brother of Sr. Joan Mary Finn, OP, Dr. Margaret Finn Hochberg (Warren), and Patricia Mangini (Paul). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.Born in the Bronx, N.Y., he went to St. Helena High School. He was very proud of being inducted into the high school's hall of fame for being a member of the 1956 baseball team that won the New York City Championship.Tom served in the U.S. Army, first in the Reserves in 1958, and then later called up during the Berlin Crisis. He was honorably discharged as Private First Class in 1963.He spent his career working in Manhattan. His first job was working for New York Telephone and then he switched over to the Electrician's Local Union 3 IBEW. He worked his way up to Superintendent at IPC. In the 1980s he left the union for management positions. Tom was Vice President for British Telecom, President of Kleinnect Telecommunications and a consultant for Hitachi. He returned to Local Union 3 in 1994 and retired in 2004.Prior to moving to the The Villages, Fla., Tom was a resident of Yardley, Pa. for over 40 years. He was lucky enough to have his neighbors also be his best friends.An avid sports fan, he loved to cheer for his New York Giants and Yankees. He had a great sense of humor, loved spending time with family and friends and traveling to see relatives in England and Ireland. He had many stories to tell and we will remember all of them fondly.Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, Pa. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, Pa.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Oak Hill Educ/Residential Services, 120 Halcomb St., Hartford, CT 06112, who so lovingly cared for Tom's nephew John Paul Mangini and niece Ann-Marie Mangini.FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,Yardley