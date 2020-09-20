1/1
Thomas M. Kaczor
Thomas M. "Tom" Kaczor of Langhorne, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his daughter's home in Langhorne. He was 77.

Born in Trenton, N.J., Tom was raised in, and truly loved, Morrisville, Pa. He was a member of the 1955 Morrisville Little League World Championship Team. Mr. Kaczor went to Bishop Egan High School and graduated from Bad Kreuznach American High School in Germany, where he played football, baseball and basketball averaging over 50 points a game in the European high school basketball league. At Bishop Egan, Tom was a prolific scorer, scoring 991 points in two seasons and 1665 points in his high school career. Tom attended Temple University, where he played varsity basketball, and graduated from Tarkio College, Mo., where he also played varsity basketball.

He taught at Holy Ghost Prep, Trenton Catholic and Trenton High School, and also coached basketball at Holy Ghost Prep, Bristol High School, Morrisville High School and Rider College, winning two state high school basketball titles, numerous state runners up titles, and had over 500 career wins. Mr. Kaczor was inducted into the Bucks County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

A member of Yardley Country Club, he was a one-time Senior Club Champion and coached golf at Rider College, as well as baseball at Trenton Catholic. Mr. Kaczor owned and operated Thomas M. Kaczor Real Estate in Levittown for almost 40 years and was an avid sports memorabilia and antique collector. He also enjoyed model trains.

Son of the late Casmir and Josephine (Nutt) Kaczor, he is survived by his loving wife, Jill (Matthews) Kaczor, two daughters and a son-in-law, Jodi and Gary Fields and Courtney Kaczor of Langhorne, a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Lora Kaczor of Yardley, nine grandchildren Nicole Strickland, Kelly Dilisio, Julie Fields, Zachary, Charles and Cameron Kaczor, Elijah, Evan and Rhea Slaughter, and two great grandchildren, Andie and Frances Strickland.

His funeral service and committal will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Morrisville Little League.

J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,

Morrisville

www.hooperfuneralchapel.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
