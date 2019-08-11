|
Thomas O. Maher Sr. of Langhorne Borough passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Geisinger CMC in Scranton, Pa. with his family at his side. He was 85.
Born and raised in Philadelphia to the late Joseph L. and Mary (Markey) Maher, Tom had been a resident of Langhorne and Hawley, Pa. for 51 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Sacks) Maher, and his sons, Thomas Jr. (Kimberly) of Langhorne, Michael of Colorado and David (Karoline) of San Diego, Calif. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ryan, Kyle, Lucas, Aidan, Thomas and Dolan. Tom is also survived by his brother, Richard of Philadelphia, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Cleary, and his brother, Joseph Jr.
Tom was a graduate of North East Catholic High School and a member of their Alumni Association, and a Business Major at St. Joseph's College in Philadelphia. Mr. Maher started his career at George Coupe & Sons in Glenside and then became parts manager for International Harvester and then Johanna Dairies, Inc. in Flemington, N.J.
Tom was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany at 7th Army Headquarters.
He enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with friends in Hawley, Canada and the Florida Keys. He and his wife enjoyed their mountain house and traveling to England, Scotland, Ireland and Normandy, France.
He will be sadly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to Tom's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Dunn Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., and to attend his Funeral Mass at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name may be made to the Hamlin Fire & Rescue Company, 606 Rt. 590, Hamlin, PA 18427, or to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org.
