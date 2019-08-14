|
|
Thomas P. Hynes died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 77.
Born in Philadelphia and formerly of the Lawndale section of the city, Mr. Hynes had resided in Bensalem since 1998 and was a longtime parishioner of the former Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #4765.
Until his retirement in 2003, Mr. Hynes was employed with Boeing for 20 years with Research and Development, where he was a member of UAW Local #1069. He also was employed with ITE Circuit Breaker Company for over 22 years, where he was a member of the UAW Local #1612.
Mr. Hynes was a car enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his son, James E. Hynes.
The beloved husband for 55 years to Rosemary P. (Allen), Mr. Hynes was the loving father of James E. Hynes, the devoted grandfather of Thomas P. IV and Katharine R. Hynes, and dear brother of Leonard Devine (Elizabeth), Joseph Hynes, John J. Hynes (the late Eileen), and Lawrence J. Hynes (Sue). He will also be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1200 Park Avenue, Bensalem, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Hynes' name may be made to the Philadelphia Fire Department Family Association.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019