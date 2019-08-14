Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Thomas Hynes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas P. Hynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas P. Hynes Obituary
Thomas P. Hynes died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 77.

Born in Philadelphia and formerly of the Lawndale section of the city, Mr. Hynes had resided in Bensalem since 1998 and was a longtime parishioner of the former Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #4765.

Until his retirement in 2003, Mr. Hynes was employed with Boeing for 20 years with Research and Development, where he was a member of UAW Local #1069. He also was employed with ITE Circuit Breaker Company for over 22 years, where he was a member of the UAW Local #1612.

Mr. Hynes was a car enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his son, James E. Hynes.

The beloved husband for 55 years to Rosemary P. (Allen), Mr. Hynes was the loving father of James E. Hynes, the devoted grandfather of Thomas P. IV and Katharine R. Hynes, and dear brother of Leonard Devine (Elizabeth), Joseph Hynes, John J. Hynes (the late Eileen), and Lawrence J. Hynes (Sue). He will also be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1200 Park Avenue, Bensalem, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Hynes' name may be made to the Philadelphia Fire Department Family Association.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now