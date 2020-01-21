Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Thomas Cosgrove
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Thomas Richard Cosgrove


1946 - 2020
Thomas Richard Cosgrove Obituary
Thomas Richard Cosgrove, "Rick," passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Harry J. and Eleanor (Callahan) Cosgrove.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Joann, his children, Angela Clough (Paul) and Sean Cosgrove, and stepchildren, Matthew Kalinowski (Colin) and Jennifer Kalinowski (Chad). He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Aliera, Olivia, Jamie, Kaitlin, Nicholas, Ryan, Bradley, Emma, Marie, Maeve, William and Megan. He is also survived by two brothers, Harry and Frank (Joan), two sisters, Eileen and Barbara, two nephews and a niece.

Rick was a proud graduate of St. Thomas More High School and St. Joseph's College in Philadelphia. He was a teacher in the Willingboro School District, Willingboro, N.J., for over 40 years, where he also coached girls' soccer.

Rick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and especially cherished vacations at the shore with them, sharing stories and discussing sports, history and current events. He was a loyal Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He also enjoyed World War II and Civil War history, sci-fi movies and listening to the oldies.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Autism Cares Foundation or to the .

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 21, 2020
