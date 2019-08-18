Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Thomas Richard Hastings Jr.

Thomas Richard Hastings Jr. Obituary
Thomas R. Hastings Jr. passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. He was 56.

He was born in Bristol and resided in the Penndel area most of his life.

Thomas was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and doing puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Hastings.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Thomas R. Hastings and Rita Dennys (Chuck); his siblings, Melissa Hastings Waldron (Bryan) and Charles Hastings (Dee); step brother, Charles Dennys; and his nieces and nephews, Tyler and Miley Waldron and Alexandra and Ben Hastings. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Contributions in Thomas' name may be made to , MDA.org.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019
