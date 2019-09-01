|
|
Thomas W. Dyke passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his life- care community in Bensalem, Pa. He spent his last days surrounded by the love and prayers of his family and friends.
Tom was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Reuben and Gertrude Dyke. He proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Boatswain Mate aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hornet. Upon his discharge, he married Marie F. O'Neill, and they raised their family in Levittown, Pa.
Tom was a devout baseball fan and loyal to the Philadelphia Phillies from his childhood, watching games at Connie Mack Stadium (Shibe Park). As a teen, he played baseball outside the First Schwenkfelder Church in Philadelphia, and this eventually led him to become a deacon for the Church. He was a former manager in the Levittown Continental Little League and instrumental in the early phases of moving the league to its present complex on Fallsington-Tullytown Road. One of his favorite baseball memories was chatting up Hank Aaron at an informal event.
Tom had many friends and a large family. He was an avid bowler and artist.
During his professional years, Tom was a commercial artist and draftsman. He was the creative force behind many local landmark signs in the local area, in Center City Philadelphia, and in New Jersey. He retired from Garden State Sign Company in 1999.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marie O'Neill Dyke, by his son, Matthew Dyke, and two siblings, Norma Bollendorf and Walter Dyke.
He is survived by his brother, Gilbert Dyke (Linda), and three children, Thomas Van Dyke (Bobbie Keegan), Janice Van Dyck (Stephen), and Maryellen Vettori (Mark). He was the much loved PopPop to four grandchildren and PopPopPop to his five great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family in a celebration of Tom's life from 11:30 a.m. until his memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem, Pa.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019