Thomas E. Willey of Pipersville, Pa. passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 89 years of age.
He was born April 2, 1930 in New York City, the son of Dr. Charles and Margaret Willey.
He was the loving husband of Alice Adair Willey for 44 years. Alice preceded him in death in 2016; they are survived by their children, Lynn Moore, Glenn Moore, Charles Willey (Angela), Joanne Willey (Jeff Shelkey), Nancy Gisondi (Gary), Craig Moore (Cindy), and Chris Willey (Jeannine), and by 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Tom was a graduate of New York University and earned his Master's degree in Physics from Temple University in 1954. In 1951, Tom was hired by the Naval Air Development Center in Johnsville, Pa. and was a researcher and senior manager for over 35 years. He received a special commendation from the Secretary of the Navy for his work on the Polaris submarine, the Fleet Ballistic Missile submarine program and for his work on the LAMPS Destroyer helicopter program.
During the 1960s and 1970s, Tom served as a Board Member of the Hatboro Water Authority, Treasurer of the Ivyland Presbyterian Church, Treasurer of the local Boy Scout troop, member and financial auditor of the Village Players of Hatboro, and member, Secretary and one term President of the Naval Civilian Administration Association.
When he retired from Federal service, he became an independent consultant on research and development topics. He was an avid gardener with a large rose garden. He enjoyed serving as a judge for the Delaware Valley Science Fairs and for the International Science Fairs. He also was an active member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton and Kellers Church Rd., Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Delaware Valley Science Fairs, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3), drexel.edu/dvsf/partners/donate, and to the SPCA.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 6, 2019