Thomas Wilson
Thomas Wilson of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. He was 73.

Tom graduated from Hamilton High School in Mercerville, N.J. He served in the U.S. Navy. Tom retired from the Dept. of Treasury for the State of New Jersey and was a volunteer for the fire police for Levittown Fire No. 1 for one year.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, playing tennis, vacations with family and most of all watching his grandsons play sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Janet Wilson, and his sister, Barbara DiRisi.

Tom will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 46 years, Pat, his daughter, Pamela Bauer and her husband, Jason, and his grandsons, Evan, Alex and Eric. He will also be greatly missed by his sister-in-law, Nancy and Charles Booda, his brothers-in-law, Anthony and Regina DiAngelo, and Philip DiRisi, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where the service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Levittown Fire Company #1, P.O. Box 39, Fairless Hills, PA 19030.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
