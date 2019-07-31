|
Timothy J. Fitzpatrick of Newtown, Pa., died suddenly Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. He was 66.
Born in Doylestown, Tim was a lifelong Newtown Borough resident. Tim graduated from St. Andrew Catholic Grade School, Archbishop Wood High School, Class of 1970, where he played football. After graduation from Wood, he worked as a stonemason and bricklayer for several years until his motorcycle accident. He then graduated from Bucks County Community College with a degree in Drafting.
Tim worked at the Naval Air Development Center and eventually transferred to the Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River, Md. He worked for the Department of Defense as Aircraft Prototype Systems Division as a mechanical engineering technician. He retired after 34 years of service.
Fitz enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching the Philadelphia Eagles win, organizing St. Andrew School class reunions and keeping everyone up-to-date on FaceBook. Timmy was the family "person in charge" taking care of his parents and the family home.
Tim was the loving son of the late Jack and Jane Hutchinson Fitzpatrick and the beloved brother of Catherine, Nancy, Karen, Jane, John (Maria) and Mark Fitzpatrick. He was the proud uncle of six nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. Timmy is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tim's Life Celebration from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and to his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Tim's name may be made to MossRehab Office of Development, Braemer Education Building, 5501 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19141. Direct my gift to Amputation and Prosthetics Rehabilitation Program.
