Timothy J. Higgins of Bensalem, Pa. died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Philadelphia. He was 69.
Born in Abington, Pa., Tim was a lifelong Bucks County resident. He was a graduate of Archbishop Wood High School, Class of 1968. He went on to graduate from Drexel University and Trenton State for his Master's degree.
He was a retired Guidance Counselor and Teacher from Bensalem School District after 30 years in education.
Tim was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed traveling with his family. He will be greatly missed by many good friends and his family.
Tim was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth Hennessey Higgins, and the loving husband of the late Louise Hamilton Higgins.
He is survived by his step children, Lisa and her husband, Tony Torre, Christina and her husband, Michael Raines, Donna and her husband, Robert Cooper, and Michael Mannino. He was the proud step grandfather of A.J. Yeager, Gina Yeager, Dakota Cooper, Michael Mannino Jr., Michaela Raines and Lyla Cooper, and is also survived by his brother and sisters, Patrick and his wife, Marlene Higgins, Anne Bye, and Mary and her husband, George Maffett, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Tim's Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown. Interment will follow in the Parish cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 9, 2020