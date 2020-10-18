1/1
Timothy J. Riggs
Timothy J. Riggs passed away on October 6th, 2020 from a brief illness at the VA Medical Center in Philadelphia. He was 61.

Born in Winthrop, Massachusetts, son of the late Edward and Judith Riggs. He was a 1978 graduate of Neshaminy Langhorne High School and a member of the Redskins football team. Tim graduated in 1985 from St. Francis School of Nursing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division stationed out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He worked for many years as an ER nurse at Lower Bucks Hospital. More recently he was employed as a home care infusion nurse in the tri-state area. Tim shared a passion for world traveling and attended many music festivals and concerts…"God Bless the Grateful Dead". If anyone was ever on a boat Captained by Tim in Fortesque, NJ Delaware Bay you quickly understood that Tim lived his life by his own rules even up until the day he passed.

He is survived by his two daughters Cassidy (North Carolina) and Tara (New York).

Also surviving are sister Kathy and brother Tom, along with several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by brothers Edward and Brian.

Interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA on Thursday, October 22nd at 9:15 a.m. sharp. He will be greatly missed by his family, his many cherished friends and his work colleagues. A commemoration of Tim's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

