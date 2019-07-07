|
Timothy Keck died suddenly at home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, of an apparent heart attack. He was 64.
Mr. Keck was the owner-operator of Cobra Towing for years before leaving the towing business to become the chief administrator of Coyne's Search Service, a paralegal business.
He was the son of Norval and Edith (Brown) Keck, who preceded him in death. He was born in Philadelphia, grew up in Levittown and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1972.
Mr. Keck worked a variety of jobs in Lower Bucks County before starting his towing business, most notably Barry's Furniture and Levitz.
He loved classic cars and cigars and owned a 1955 Cadillac that he displayed in local car shows with his friends, Leroy Blum and Ken Kampf. He was also an avid sports fan, rooting hopefully for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Sixers and Flyers.
Mr. Keck met the love of his life, Erin Coyne, in 1974. When the two wed in 1980 he thought his life complete but with the arrival of his daughter, Brittney Ann, life had just started.
He supported and encouraged Brittney's athletic endeavors in the Special Olympics, cheering her on as she raced for the gold.
A mountain of a man, his heart was as big as his body. He was always ready to lend a helping hand whether it was in the garage or the kitchen.
He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Kathleen McBride and Patricia Bridge; brothers-in-law, Mark Coyne and Robin Coyne; and sisters-in-law, Karen Coyne, Kerry Coyne, Kathleen Coyne and Lin Wheelan. He was the uncle of Matthew Coyne, Justin Coyne, Tina Triolo, Beth Olmeda, Lauren Murray and Ashlyn Coyne, and is also survived by nieces, Mary Baker and Eileen Rose, nephew, Michael Bridge, five great nieces, a great nephew, three great great nephews and two great great nieces.
It is said that a man does not die if he is remembered. Tim will live forever because he will be remembered forever.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019