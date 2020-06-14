Timothy L. Varacallo
Timothy L. Varacallo of Levittown passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 63 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Bristol, to Joan (Snyder) and the late Leonard Varacallo. Tim was a graduate of Delhaas High School in Bristol.

Tim went on to attend Delaware Valley College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ornamental Horticulture. While he was there, Tim worked for the college. Upon graduation, he was offered a position in his field of study and quickly rose to the position of Superintendent of Grounds where he worked for many years.

Tim was a gifted athlete in all sports but excelled in baseball. His team won the American Legion State Championship in 1973. He also was an exceptional golfer and softball player. He was known as a very caring person who looked out for everybody.

Tim is survived by his loving mother, Joan Varacallo; his brother, Jerry Varacallo (Ann); and his nephew, Dominic Varacallo. He also is survived by his longtime companion, Jill Crisan; and many friends, cousins, and extended family members.

Services for Tim will be held privately at the request of the family

To share your fondest memories of Tim, please visit the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Beck Givnish Life

Celebration Home,

Levittown

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 13, 2020
Rest in peace Cousin,have a shot with Dad,gonna miss your laugh and that head of hair.
Michael Chrobocinski
Family
June 13, 2020
Tim, fly with the Eagles, fly with thd angels
Janet and Tony Mendez
Friend
June 13, 2020
Fly with the Eagles, fly with the angels ❤
Jan and Tony Mendez
Friend
June 13, 2020
Rest my cousin. Its been a long road
Mimi Lewitt
Family
June 13, 2020
We will miss his kind and loving spirit. He always spoke fondly of my brother,Kennan, and was his holder for place kicks on the Delhaas football team. Jim and Marti Startzell.
Jim Startzell
June 13, 2020
Dear Varacallo family,
I am sorry and heartbroken over the news of your loss of one of the greatest man I have been fortunate to call my friend. I have been fortunate to know Tim since 1986. Tim was my boss at Del Val when I started working on the grounds crew as a student in the work study program. He is a big reason why so many people succeeded in college and went on to success. Tim had a heart of gold. He entrusted everyone and gave support to all his colleagues. Tim never spoke negative and was always supportive. Tim loved his family and friends. Tim loved Del val and wanted it to be the best campus. The grounds at Del Val was a huge passion and the university is so much better because of Tim. Besides his passions for sports, he was passionate about everybody in his life. From the times he would go hunting with his friends to the times he looked forward to going to the Eagles games on sundays and enjoy his friend while telling stories with his close friends. Tim truly was the life of many people's lives.
We all have so many memories that we all will carry with us about Tim. I know Tim is continuing to watch over all of us.
I pray for our country these challenging days. Our world needs more Tim Varacallo in all our live. Tim, will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace Tim! We love you!
Mark Brinsky
Friend
