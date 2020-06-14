Dear Varacallo family,

I am sorry and heartbroken over the news of your loss of one of the greatest man I have been fortunate to call my friend. I have been fortunate to know Tim since 1986. Tim was my boss at Del Val when I started working on the grounds crew as a student in the work study program. He is a big reason why so many people succeeded in college and went on to success. Tim had a heart of gold. He entrusted everyone and gave support to all his colleagues. Tim never spoke negative and was always supportive. Tim loved his family and friends. Tim loved Del val and wanted it to be the best campus. The grounds at Del Val was a huge passion and the university is so much better because of Tim. Besides his passions for sports, he was passionate about everybody in his life. From the times he would go hunting with his friends to the times he looked forward to going to the Eagles games on sundays and enjoy his friend while telling stories with his close friends. Tim truly was the life of many people's lives.

We all have so many memories that we all will carry with us about Tim. I know Tim is continuing to watch over all of us.

I pray for our country these challenging days. Our world needs more Tim Varacallo in all our live. Tim, will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace Tim! We love you!

Mark Brinsky

Friend