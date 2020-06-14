Timothy L. Varacallo of Levittown passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 63 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Bristol, to Joan (Snyder) and the late Leonard Varacallo. Tim was a graduate of Delhaas High School in Bristol.
Tim went on to attend Delaware Valley College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ornamental Horticulture. While he was there, Tim worked for the college. Upon graduation, he was offered a position in his field of study and quickly rose to the position of Superintendent of Grounds where he worked for many years.
Tim was a gifted athlete in all sports but excelled in baseball. His team won the American Legion State Championship in 1973. He also was an exceptional golfer and softball player. He was known as a very caring person who looked out for everybody.
Tim is survived by his loving mother, Joan Varacallo; his brother, Jerry Varacallo (Ann); and his nephew, Dominic Varacallo. He also is survived by his longtime companion, Jill Crisan; and many friends, cousins, and extended family members.
Services for Tim will be held privately at the request of the family
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.