Timothy P. Keebler of Penndel, Pa. passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his home alongside family.
Tim fought cancer with perseverance and a positive attitude. They gave him three months, but he gave us 67 months!
Born in Warminster on July 29, 1959, he was the son of the late John and Shirley Keebler.
Tim was very active in sports. He even tried out for the Philadelphia Phillies! He especially enjoyed coaching his son's baseball and basketball teams.
He brought joy and laughter to all those around him with his hard work ethic and very competitive spirit. His positive attitude was an inspiration to all. Tim also enjoyed cheering on his Notre Dame fighting Irish and all the Philly sports teams. Go Birds!
As an entrepreneur Tim owned a commercial cleaning company for over 30 years. He built a strong reputation through his excellent service and attitude. He grew his business despite never advertising.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his sons, Tim and Chris, and his special daughter-in-law, Cara. He is also survived by his brothers, John, Mark, Michael (Roe), and Tom (Sue), and his sister, Sharon (Scott). Also left to cherish his memory is his mother-in-law, Catherine Curran, sister- in-law, Connie (Jim), and brothers-in-law, Bob and Mike (Angie). He is also sadly missed by his lab, Milez.
Due to the current conditions, his celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the YMCA of Bucks County, Attn: Development Office, 2500 Lower State Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901, or donate online at bit.ly/3cbFDd or www.ymcabucks.org/giving. Please note Tim's name so we know how many kids he helped sponsor this summer.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020