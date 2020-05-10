Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Keebler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy P. Keebler


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy P. Keebler Obituary
Timothy P. Keebler of Penndel, Pa. passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his home alongside family.

Tim fought cancer with perseverance and a positive attitude. They gave him three months, but he gave us 67 months!

Born in Warminster on July 29, 1959, he was the son of the late John and Shirley Keebler.

Tim was very active in sports. He even tried out for the Philadelphia Phillies! He especially enjoyed coaching his son's baseball and basketball teams.

He brought joy and laughter to all those around him with his hard work ethic and very competitive spirit. His positive attitude was an inspiration to all. Tim also enjoyed cheering on his Notre Dame fighting Irish and all the Philly sports teams. Go Birds!

As an entrepreneur Tim owned a commercial cleaning company for over 30 years. He built a strong reputation through his excellent service and attitude. He grew his business despite never advertising.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his sons, Tim and Chris, and his special daughter-in-law, Cara. He is also survived by his brothers, John, Mark, Michael (Roe), and Tom (Sue), and his sister, Sharon (Scott). Also left to cherish his memory is his mother-in-law, Catherine Curran, sister- in-law, Connie (Jim), and brothers-in-law, Bob and Mike (Angie). He is also sadly missed by his lab, Milez.

Due to the current conditions, his celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the YMCA of Bucks County, Attn: Development Office, 2500 Lower State Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901, or donate online at bit.ly/3cbFDd or www.ymcabucks.org/giving. Please note Tim's name so we know how many kids he helped sponsor this summer.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -