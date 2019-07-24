|
Tina L. Moyer of Bensalem passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 62.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a lifelong resident of Bensalem.
Tina was employed as a packer with Associated Products and retired in 2016 after 35 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Special Teens Project and Bristol Active Day Senior Center.
She enjoyed bowling, travelling and especially dancing.
Beloved daughter of the late Abraham and Margaret Moyer, and sister of the late Abraham R. Moyer, Sally Babcock and Robin Moyer.
She will be sadly missed by her devoted siblings; Cheryl Heslin, Melody Clampffer (Joe) and Terry Mavroudis (Pete). Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 11:00 a.m. followed by her service at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Tomlinson Funeral Home 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment private.
