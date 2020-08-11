Tina Marie (Ashley) Monach of Morrisville, Pa. passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Wildwood Crest, N.J. She was 43.Born in Norfolk, Va., Tina was a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County.She was a graduate of Harry S. Truman High School, where she excelled in field hockey and softball. Tina loved to sing, enjoyed scrapbooking and crafting, and was an avid fan of all the Philly sports teams. Tina always had love to give to her children and was always smiling, even on bad days. She always made friends wherever she went and she will be missed by many.Daughter of the late Thomas and Karen A. (Koleski) Ashley, and twin sister of the late Timothy M. Ashley, she is survived by four children, Shaun M. Marnien of Morrisville, Chandler and Reilly Monach of Yardley, and Parker Bradley of Levittown, two sisters, Tonya M. Ashley of Croydon and Traci M. Ashley of Doylestown, and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067, where friends may gather from 10 to 11 a.m.The burial will be private.J. Allen Hooper Funeral Home,Morrisville