Todd Mullery of Fairless Hills, passed away suddenly Nov. 15, 2019. He was 47.
Todd was employed by Great Wide, Inc., he recently received a promotion to Corporate Director of Safety and Compliance for the Evans Company, Inc., which he was extremely proud of. The legacy of Todd's kind spirit, passion for sports, love of reading, zest for life especially on a motorcycle and being part of the Eagles Club and his thrive to work hard will not be forgotten.
He is survived by his loving wife Regina Mullery, his children who were the pride and joy of his life Zachary, Michael, Jacob and Brittany Weuthen (Chris), mother Kathleen Ragazzo, sister Stacy Mullery, father Edward Mullery (Kathy), in-laws John and Kathleen Hernandez, brother in law John Hernandez (Tina), sister in law Jeanette Eliason (Kevin), cousins Jenifer Griffin and Jessica Lewis (Meech).
Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday evening, Nov. 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning 9 to 10 a.m. at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol - Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057. Service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in to Wells Fargo Bank for his children "Todd Mullery Contastafarry Fund".
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019