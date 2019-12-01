|
|
Tom Frederick went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 27. He passed away peacefully at his Penndel home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years Nancy, his brother Dave (Susie) "Fredman" Frederick, his daughter Michelle (Tom) Wiatrowski, his daughter Lisa (Lou) Sudholz, his son Mike (Cherye) Frederick, and his pride and joy, 11 grandchildren: Jackie, Jake, Zach, Taylor, Allie, Chad, Madison, Logan, Delaney, Sadie, and Bodie, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Known as "Moose", "Giant", "Poppy", or "Popsicle" to many, he was larger than life. The only thing larger than his physical frame was his personality.
A graduate of Bishop Egan in 1962, Tom played football for Penn State University from 1962-1966 and then signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent. Tom taught briefly at Tyrone High School before spending over 30 years as a teacher at Bensalem High School. He spent part of that time as the Head Football Coach. He was inducted into the Bishop Egan Hall of Fame as well as the Bucks County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
Tom had a gift for building lifelong friendships. He was perhaps best known for his wardrobe of Hawaiian shirts, his humor, and his ability to entertain through his stories. Tom would "hold court" for hours with family and friends, many of whom were left in pain from laughter. He positively impacted others at every turn with his kindness. The gentle giant had daily interactions with his children and grandchildren. He reminded them that all of their best attributes: whether musical, athletic, academic, or good looks, they most definitely got from their Poppy. He truly was the best husband, dad, brother, grandfather, and friend. "He was simply the BEST!"
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing, Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 and again on Dec. 16, 2019 for his life celebration at Trinity Community Church, 1122 Frosty Hollow Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047, where family and friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by his service at 7 p.m. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to the Bucks County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, 14001 Kelvin Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19116 or to the .
Tomlinson Funeral Home
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 1, 2019