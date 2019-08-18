|
Trevor Vaughn Broyan, our treasured son and brother, died suddenly at home in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 32.
Born August 15, 1986 in Trenton, N.J., he is survived by his parents, Diane (Hickey) and Victor Broyan (Yvonne), and siblings, Sam, Tim and Katrina. Trevor is also survived by his grandparents, Martha Gibbons of State College, Pa., and Lenore and Frank Broyan of Yardley. Many aunts, uncles and cousins will mourn his loss, along with too many friends to mention.
Trevor was a 2005 graduate of Neshaminy High School. His love of the outdoors sent him on many nature hikes while taking photos. Trevor had a natural talent for construction in which he worked various jobs through the last few years.
He died trying very hard to live. He was our best beloved. How many more tall, strong and beautiful people do we have to lose?
Services were held privately.
