|
|
Troy M. Pereira of Falls Township, Pa. died Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Born in Princeton, N.J., he was a lifelong area resident. Troy was a warehouse logistics specialist for H&M in Burlington, N.J.
A graduate of Pennsbury High School, Troy attended Temple University Fox School of Business.
Growing up Troy was a gifted athlete, playing for the Morrisville Little League, Morrisville Babe Ruth and Morrisville Bull Dog Football (Lower Makefield Football Association). Troy was a member of the Championship Pennsbury Men's Volleyball Team which qualified for the State Volleyball Championship playoffs in 2013. He was a gifted student, a kind soul, considerate and loved by all.
He is survived by his parents, Matthew A. Pereira, and Kathleen Holder Hirko and her husband, Jeffrey Hirko; brother, Kyle Pereira; sister, Chelsea Pereira; grandparents, Thomas and Kathleen Holder; his girlfriend, Amanda Grzadzielewski and her son, Jacob Yansick; his niece, Amaya Melendez; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was the grandson of the late Kathleen Holder and the late Percival and Janice Pereira.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville, Pa. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Ignatius Cemetery Columbarium, Yardley.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 9, 2019