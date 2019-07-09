Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Pereira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy M. Pereira

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy M. Pereira Obituary
Troy M. Pereira of Falls Township, Pa. died Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Born in Princeton, N.J., he was a lifelong area resident. Troy was a warehouse logistics specialist for H&M in Burlington, N.J.

A graduate of Pennsbury High School, Troy attended Temple University Fox School of Business.

Growing up Troy was a gifted athlete, playing for the Morrisville Little League, Morrisville Babe Ruth and Morrisville Bull Dog Football (Lower Makefield Football Association). Troy was a member of the Championship Pennsbury Men's Volleyball Team which qualified for the State Volleyball Championship playoffs in 2013. He was a gifted student, a kind soul, considerate and loved by all.

He is survived by his parents, Matthew A. Pereira, and Kathleen Holder Hirko and her husband, Jeffrey Hirko; brother, Kyle Pereira; sister, Chelsea Pereira; grandparents, Thomas and Kathleen Holder; his girlfriend, Amanda Grzadzielewski and her son, Jacob Yansick; his niece, Amaya Melendez; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was the grandson of the late Kathleen Holder and the late Percival and Janice Pereira.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville, Pa. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Ignatius Cemetery Columbarium, Yardley.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now