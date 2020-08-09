Truman James Siple of Oakford, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Langhorne Gardens Nursing Center, Langhorne Manor, Pa. He was 73.Born in Lancaster, Pa., Mr. Siple was a resident of Oakford for the past 33 years.Truman graduated from Millersville State College in 1970, and was the first of his family to earn a college degree, an achievement he was most proud of. He worked for the Bensalem School District for 41 years as an Industrial Arts Teacher, with the majority of his tenure spent at Cecelia Snyder Middle School. He was extremely passionate about teaching and cared deeply for his students.Truman loved working with his hands, whether it was tinkering around the house or using the lathe in his workshop to create beautiful wood bowls. He also was an avid gardener and looked forward to the new Burpee catalogue arriving in the mail so that he could start planning that year's garden. Truman was an enthusiastic reader who also enjoyed writing, having had many articles published in the local newspaper. In his free time, he listened to classical music and watched action movies.Son of the late Truman U. and Shirley M. (Smith) Siple, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Siple of Greenland, N.H., his son, Truman Jason and daughter-in-law, Marlene Siple, of Piedmont, S.C., his brother, Mark Siple, his sister, Shirley Funk, and three grandchildren, Gianna and Sofia Gambardello and Benjamin Chamberlain.His services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Truman's name to the Women's Animal Shelter in Bensalem, Pa. or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,Morrisville, Pa.