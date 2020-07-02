Tyrone Cornell Willis Sr. peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, leaving a void that was immediately felt by those who knew and loved him.



Tyrone was born Jan. 22, 1958 to the late Ozzie Willis and Ruth Pitts in Bristol, Pa. He was the fifth of six children: Shirley, Sonja, Douglas (all deceased), Anthony and Jacqueline.



Tyrone was a man of faith who faithfully attended Linconia Tabernacle Christian Center.



He resided in Bristol, Pa. his entire life and was educated in the Bristol Township Public School System. Tyrone was well known and loved by many in the local communities and will forever be remembered as a quiet person who never met a stranger, a humble man who let his actions speak for him. He always made himself available wherever and whenever he was needed to work on cars, cut grass, shovel snow, light furnaces (for those who were too afraid to do so or just didn't know how), and so much more. He was a great cook who readily contributed to family potluck dinners.



In 1990, Tyrone met Kimberly Ann Green and between the two they had ten children. As if their blended family wasn't enough, Tyrone and Kim not only raised their own children, but opened their home to help raise some of their grandchildren. Tyrone was a devoted Dad who would always be seen on the sidelines of his children's football and basketball games, sometimes attending as many as four games a week. He was their biggest cheerleader.



Tyrone and Kim enjoyed traveling with their family to Disney World in Florida, Busch Gardens in Virginia, Carowinds in North Carolina, and to Church Convocations up and down the East Coast. As the children grew older, Tyrone and Kim would travel together to relax, unwind, rewind, and to just enjoy each other's company. They were blessed to visit St. Martin, Las Vegas and also enjoyed local weekend getaways.



Tyrone was employed by Tri-County Security Agency as a Security Officer for 33 years. He also was employed by American Signature Furniture/ Raymour & Flanigan as a Furniture Builder and Dock Worker. Tyrone was a dedicated employee who rarely missed a day of work and in his younger years would work through his vacations.



Tyrone's grandson, Tommy Jr., preceded him in death.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Kimberly; five daughters, Tiefia, Dione, Markecia, Kaijah and Khrystan; five sons, Jonathan, Tre'An, Tyrone Jr., Tyree and Tymar; his brother, Anthony Willis; sister, Jacqueline Pitts; brothers-in law, Merdic Green, Robert Green (Tonya), and Lloyd Wood; sisters-in law, Shelic Green and Sherene Robinson (Milton); 20 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.



