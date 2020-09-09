Ulysses Niatas, known to friends as "Gus", passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the age of 90.Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Ulysses has been a resident of Yardley, Pa. for the past 40 years. He attended Trenton Central High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering from the University of New York Maritime College.As a Korean War era veteran, Ulysses served in the United States Navy as a lieutenant aboard the USS Newport News CA-148.As a professional engineer, he designed many propulsion turbines for naval and merchant ships, including nuclear submarines, destroyers and worked on the prototype machinery for the nuclear carrier USS Enterprise CV AN-65 (A-1-W). He wrote many technical papers that were presented to the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers. He retired as Chief Engineer of Fluid Mechanics from Delaval Turbine Division of IMO Industries of Trenton, N.J.Ulysses was preceded in death by his parents, George and Joanna Niatas; his beloved wife, Hanna Gyda Niatas; son, Jason Niatas Sr.; brothers, Jason, Stephen and John; sister, Connie; and Aunt Costandina (Dina).He is survived by his brother, Angelo; loving daughter-in-law, Catherine Niatas-Durle (Paul); four grandchildren, Jason Niatas Jr. (Laura), Ryan Catherine Ems (Jonathon), Nicholas Niatas Sr. (Megan) and Michael Niatas; along with nine great grandchildren, Lillyanne, Jonathon, Jason III, Eleanor, James, Lucy, Nicholas Jr., Lucas and Harper. He will be sadly missed by Katherine; half siblings, Jason and Joann; sister-in-law, Angie; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown. The Rite of Committal will follow in Thompson Church Memorial Cemetery, New Hope, Pa. There are no calling hours prior to Mass.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown