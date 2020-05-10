|
Valerie Meszaros passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital. She was 64.
Valerie was born in Philadelphia and had been a resident of Bristol. She was a Special Needs Teacher for many years.
She had a huge heart and always cared for others before herself. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Valerie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Meszaros.
She is survived by her children, Victoria Meyer, Mariel Meszaros and William Meszaros, and her significant other, Michael Albertson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Vanessa Meyer, RJ Meszaros, and Leilani King.
Valerie will be sorely missed by family and friends, but never forgotten.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service for Valerie will be held at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020