Vance Pallatt of Yardley, Pa. passed peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She lived a full and beautiful 77 years. She died from a rare blood disorder, myelofibrosis.
Vance was born in South Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 1942, and grew up in Levittown. She raised her daughters in Langhorne and had lived in Yardley for the last 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Vance Alexander and Frances Rita (Gambetta) Alexander.
An only child she gravitated to lifelong friendships. Carole (Peacock) Doerle of Lambertville, N.J. and Lisa Esposito of Vallejo, Calif. have been by her side since childhood and make up the foundation of Vance's extended family.
Vance married Thomas Edward Pallatt in June of 1969. They have two daughters, Denise Ann (Pallatt) Buechner of Bensalem, Pa. and Patricia Vance (Pallatt) Williams (Todd) of Carbondale, Colo.
Vance worked as a bookkeeper for small businesses within and all around Bucks County, Pa. Many business owners can count her guidance as an integral part of their businesses.
Vance loved sailing, scuba diving, reading, photography, travel, great food and drink, and quality time with her family and friends.
She volunteered for many years with the Delaware Valley Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and served on the Board for the Fiaria Project.
Vance is survived by her daughters, Denise and Tricia, her granddaughters, Morgan Buechner, Kaylie Buechner, and Madison Buechner, her family in North Carolina and Florida, friends in Connecticut, Washington, D.C., California, Colorado, Jamaica, Pennsylvania, and New York, the many people who call her friend, and Mom-Mom Vance.
We will miss her amazing humor, lovely style, sass, and wisdom. MacHenry is waiting on the rainbow bridge for her.
Maya Angelou once said to let your light shine, you do not know who it is going to touch. Vance's light reached so many.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when we can all be together.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Vance's name to the Fiaria Project, fiaria.org, or the Delaware Valley Chapter of the National MS Society, nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/PAE.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 6, 2020