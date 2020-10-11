Van H. Neher Jr., who loved car shows, working in his yard, and spending time with family and friends, died September 25, 2020. He was 78.He will be missed but not forgotten by his wife of 55 years, Sandra, his children Van and Sally Neher, Polly and Ken Breithaupt, and John and Jennifer Neher and his grandchildren Rose, Jack, Paige, Lucy, Henry, Will, Townsend, Grant and Sandra's sister, Laura who he loved as if she were his own sister.He will also be missed by Phil, Bruce and Nels, his special high school friends and by many friends and family worldwide including his sister Leni and his brother Dick (Pam).He was sadly preceded in death by his brother Bob (Sue), who shared his love of antique cars, and by his in-laws Peg and LeRoy Townsend who he adored and who adored him. Van will also be missed by many nieces and nephews who were incredibly special to him.Van loved his lifelong career in sales and was best friends with most of his customers and associates. His basketball family at Bernards High School in Bernardsville, N.J. and his basketball and Delta Nu families at Wagner College on Staten Island, NY were particularly important to him.Some of Van's best times were spent leading youth group at Doylestown Presbyterian Church with his difficult boys' and on any field or in any gym or pool coaching or cheering on generations of kids. His 'ayooooooga' could be heard for miles. Van had a difficult childhood and felt that many of his friends' parents and his coaches showed him a better way to live and he wanted to pay this forward by being a positive influence and being very involved with the youth in his community.Van especially loved all the family times spent at vacation homes eating donuts and bacon with his grandchildren and watching everyone laugh and enjoy each other's company. He always looked forward to his days on Nantucket scalloping and surf fishing with his good friend Tom.He was born in Berkeley, CA the son of Elizabeth Martin Cole and Van H. Neher Sr. and there was always a special place in his heart for California and his California family and friends. He moved from CA after his mother's death when he was young, moved back briefly after getting married, and spent 37 years raising his family in Buckingham, Pa.Donations in Van's memory: Bernards High School Booster Club (Attn: Boys' Basketball), 25 Olcott Ave, Bernardsville, NJ 07924 or Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150, where generations of Van and Sandi's family have been married and baptized.Due to COVID-19 there are no plans for a memorial service in 2020.Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home