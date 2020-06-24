Verna F. Wright
Verna F. Wright passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was 88.

Born and raised in Mather, Pa., Verna and her husband, Bill, moved to Levittown in 1963. She was a very active member of Levittown Christian Church for over 40 years as the Christian Education Director for the Children's Worship Program.

Verna was very devoted to her faith and greatly loved children. Christmas was her favorite holiday; she enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.

The beloved wife of over 50 years to the late William R. Wright, Verna was the loving mother of Jeff Wright and Susan Lynn (Mark), and the devoted grandmother of Steven Lynn (Kelly) and the late Kevin Lynn. She will also be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Edith (Brain) and Henry Filer, and her brothers, Robert, Alfred, Donald and Dana Filer.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown. Guests are required to follow social distancing guidelines and to bring their own mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Verna's name may be made to Levittown Christian Church, 1481 Frosty Hollow Rd., Levittown, PA 19057.





James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
