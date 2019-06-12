|
Vernon D. DeGrange of Mercur Hill, Wyalusing, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Darway Eldercare and Rehabilitation Center with his loving family at his side. He was 78.
Vernon was born April 6, 1941 in Pennington, N.J., son of the late Carl and Mary Miss DeGrange. He attended Delhaas High School in Bristol, Pa. After high school, Vernon attended art school, and then was drafted into the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1966. After being honorably discharged, he worked as a mechanic for Morrell Tractor.
Vernon married Carolyn Reblock of Doylestown, Pa. on Oct. 26, 1984, and they celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary last year. In 1984, they moved to the Mercur Hill area, where he worked for Standing Stone Township until retiring.
Vernon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He liked hunting, playing pool, building and fixing things around their property. He loved watching the History Channel. He also loved animals, having raised many different types over the years.
He was a member of John Billington VFW Post #6495, Levittown, Pa., and American Legion Post #534, Wyalusing, Pa.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn at home; his former wife and mother of his daughters, Carolyn McNeil of Phoenix, Ariz.; his daughters, Janee DeGrange of Philadelphia and Desiree DeGrange of Phoenix, Ariz.; and grandchildren, Zachary Reeves of Renton, Wash., Chandler DeGrange-Dunn of Towanda, Pa., and Brooke Irvine of Discovery Bay, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Cleary, and five brothers, Robert, Marvin, Gene, Ralph, and Jimmy DeGrange.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale La., Wyalusing, Pa., with the Rev. Jason Laudermilch officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Friends and family may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Military Honors will be accorded by members of the U.S. Army Honors Detail.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 12, 2019