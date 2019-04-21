|
|
Veronica C. "Vera" Polcha passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Crestview Nursing Home. She was 84.
Born in Highland, Pa., Vera was an original Levittown homeowner in Middletown Township, and a long-time, dedicated member of Queen of the Universe Parish.
Vera was a wonderful homemaker who took great joy in caring for her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
She enjoyed gardening and collecting dolls. She will be lovingly remembered as an excellent cook. Her meals will be missed by many.
Beloved wife of the late Edward, Vera was the loving mother of Carol Murray (Lawrence); and devoted grandmother of Shaun Murray (Jen) and Deanne Walter (Brian).
She was the proud great grandmother of Keira, Liam, Cianna, Trace, Matthew, Quinn, and Gavin; and sister of Dolores Tomaszfski. She also will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.James J. Dougherty
Funeral Home, Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019