Veronica M. (Fox) Koellner passed away Aug. 22, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Devoted mother of nine children. Loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother- in-law, John Malone, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday evening at 6 to 9 p.m., Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, and also on Thursday 9:30 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Interment will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to a in her memory would be appreciated.
Burns Funeral Home
Levittown, PA
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 26, 2019