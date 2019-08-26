Home

Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 547-3040
Veronica Koellner
Veronica M. Koellner

Veronica M. Koellner Obituary
Veronica M. (Fox) Koellner passed away Aug. 22, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Devoted mother of nine children. Loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother- in-law, John Malone, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday evening at 6 to 9 p.m., Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, and also on Thursday 9:30 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Interment will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to a in her memory would be appreciated.

Burns Funeral Home

Levittown, PA

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 26, 2019
