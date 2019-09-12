|
|
Veronica R. "Tootsie" (McAstocker) Scott passed away at Cooper Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. She was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a Bucks County resident for most of her life. Seven years ago, she decided that the salty air of North Cape May would be a much more suitable place for her to read and enjoy her crossword puzzles. She also became the self-appointed "activities director" for her friends at the Haven House, where she lived.
She was the wife of the late Thomas F., the beloved mother of Thomas Jr., Sean (Jennifer Radano), Kevin (Sasha Domnitz) and Sharon Vazquez (John), the loving grandmother of Jake and Winnie, and the dear sister of Thomas McAstocker, Dorothy Sokeitous and the late John McAstocker. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem PA 19020, followed by Words of Remembrance at 11:45 a.m.
Donations in Tootsie's name may be made to at donate.lls.org.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 12, 2019