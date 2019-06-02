|
|
Victor B. Manieri of Holland, Pa., died peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster surrounded by his family. He was 78.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in South Philadelphia, Victor was the beloved husband for 54 years to Julia Rose (Calabree) Manieri and the son of the late Michael and Marie (Bentivoglio) Manieri.
Victor came from very humble beginnings and took pride in the service he gave to his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. His incredible drive, work ethic and character enabled him to eventually start and run a successful flooring/interior design business. He was the owner/operator of Victor Enterprises in Feasterville, Pa., for over 35 years. However, his priority and devotion was always to his family.
He fought a valiant battle with congestive heart failure and was a 7-year recipient of a left ventricular assist device (LVAD). He was a patient advocate and inspiration for the entire LVAD medical community.
In addition to his wife, Julia, Victor is survived by his loving children, Jennifer Fetterolf (Tom) of Clarksville, Md., and Michael Manieri of Raleigh, N.C. He is also survived by his five cherished grandchildren, Caroline and James Fetterolf, and Michaela, Kristian, and Ashley Manieri.
Victor's family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, in St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Gift of Life Family House (support.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org) or to the Northampton Township Volunteer Fire Company, 50 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019