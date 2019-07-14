Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Victor Warkulwiz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Warkulwiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Victor P. Warkulwiz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Victor P. Warkulwiz Obituary
Rev. Victor P. Warkulwiz, M.S.S., passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He was 78.

Father Warkulwiz was a member of the Missionary Priests of the Blessed Sacrament and National Director of the Apostolate for Perpetual Adoration in the United States and Canada. He had a Ph.D. (Physics) from Temple University, an M. Div. from Mt. St. Mary's Seminary, and an M.A.(Theology) from Holy Apostles Seminary. He taught courses in literature, mathematics, and physics at Holy Apostles Seminary and courses in philosophy and religion at the Franciscan Friars of Mary Immaculate Scholasticate.

Father Warkulwiz is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Haney (Edward) and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Emily (Strudwick), and brother, Francis.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now