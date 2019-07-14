|
|
Rev. Victor P. Warkulwiz, M.S.S., passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He was 78.
Father Warkulwiz was a member of the Missionary Priests of the Blessed Sacrament and National Director of the Apostolate for Perpetual Adoration in the United States and Canada. He had a Ph.D. (Physics) from Temple University, an M. Div. from Mt. St. Mary's Seminary, and an M.A.(Theology) from Holy Apostles Seminary. He taught courses in literature, mathematics, and physics at Holy Apostles Seminary and courses in philosophy and religion at the Franciscan Friars of Mary Immaculate Scholasticate.
Father Warkulwiz is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Haney (Edward) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Emily (Strudwick), and brother, Francis.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 14, 2019