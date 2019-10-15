Home

More Obituaries for Vilma Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vilma K. Boyle

Vilma K. Boyle Obituary
Vilma Kosco Boyle of Meadowbrook, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. She was 90.

Mrs. Boyle was born and raised in Trenton, N.J. and had resided in Levittown, Pa. and Philadelphia, Pa. before moving to Meadowbrook.

Vilma was a talented and dedicated music teacher in the Philadelphia School District.

She was an active participant in the choir and the Siena Club at Saint Katherine's.

In her leisure, she enjoyed playing tennis, traveling and an occasional game of cards with some of her closest friends. But above all else, she cherished spending time with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Vilma was preceded in death by her spouse, James F. Boyle; her son, Gerard, at birth; and her grandson, Stephen Costello.

She is survived by her children, Theresa Napoli (Len), Sheila Antonuccio (Tony), Joe Boyle (Jill), Patrick Boyle (Bernadette), Jim Boyle (Sue), Monica Costello (Gerry), her brother, John Kosco, 14 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, immediately followed by Mass of the Christian Burial, both at Saint Katherine of Sienna R.C. Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 15, 2019
