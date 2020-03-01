|
Vincent Bonadonna Sr. of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was 85 years young.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Vincent graduated from Northeast High School in 1952. He married his one true love and wife of 65 years, Anna Marie (Fidura), and was first employed by General Electric. He then proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War where he served on the first crew of the USS Forrestal.
Vincent returned home and began work with the Customer Service Department of the Philadelphia Gas Works. Never a dinner was shared without a funny story or two from his day helping customers. He truly loved his job!
During the early years, Vincent and Anna Marie had three children, Vincent Bonadonna Jr. (Peggy), Linda Zaks (Jeff), and Lisa Madden (Stu).
Vincent also was a member of the Tacony Masonic Lodge #600 F & AM in Philadelphia.
After 35 years working for PGW, Vincent retired, and he and Anna Marie moved to the charming community of Keenwick Sound, Fenwick Island, in Selbyville, Del., where they enjoyed the beauty of coastal living and traveling, most memorably Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Aside from traveling, they enjoyed many excursions to the casinos where he always said upon returning that the next time he would hit the "Big One." He also was an enthusiastic reader, and truly believed that we all needed to learn something new every day. Most of all, Vincent enjoyed being with his wife, children, and grandchildren. They meant the world to him. Vincent looked at life as a gift, especially when he developed kidney disease several years ago. Vincent will be lovingly remembered as someone who looked at the glass as half full, and could find humor in almost any situation.
Aside from being the wonderful father to his children, he was a grandfather to Vincent III, Raymond, Laura, Tara, Stu Jr., Jeffrey, and Shelby. He also was great-grandfather to Anna, Macayla, Cassandra, Emilia, Chase, and Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa and Joseph; brother, Alfonso, and sister, Raffaella Suski. He is survived by one brother, Louis; and many nieces and nephews who will miss their "Unc."
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 until 9:45 a.m. Thursday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, #300, Rockville, MD 20852.
