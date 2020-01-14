|
|
Vincent J. Stefani passed away peacefully at home in Langhorne, Pa. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Langhorne, Pa., at the glorious age of 94.
He was the oldest of five children born to Rocco and Josephine Stefani on Sept. 16, 1925 in Newark, N.J. Vincent was preceded in death by three siblings, Maryann, Frances and Rocco. His brother, Robert Stefani and wife, Marlene, of South Carolina survive him.
Vincent graduated from Rutgers University. He met and married Judith Olson Budka in Connecticut. He loved and raised as his own her two sons, Frank Budka and the late David Budka (2018). In 1967 they moved to Newtown, Pa. and welcomed a daughter, Danielle (James Bolte), which completed their family.
Vincent was beloved by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. His humor and zest for life will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was passionate about life and those he loved.
A celebration of his life will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 268 Washington Crossing-Pennington Rd., Titusville, NJ 08560.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 14, 2020