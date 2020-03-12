|
|
Vincent Lucera, died suddenly on Monday March 9, 2020. He was 51.
There are not enough words to describe the truly amazing person that Vince is.
He is the most loving and devoted husband to his wife Anissa; loving and devoted father to his children Alyssa (Joe Napolitano) and Joseph (Megan).
Vince was always the joker and made everyone laugh. He loved sports and loved to talk about and watch the Flyers, he also loved to tease his friends and family about the Eagles as he was a big Seattle Seahawk fan. His infectious smile brought joy to everyone he was around. Vince always would be the one to put others first before himself and lend a hand to anyone that needed it. He will truly be missed as he was loved by so many.
Vince loved his family, his parents the late Elizabeth (Betty) and Daniel Lucera along with is siblings, Daniel (Diane), Stephen (Tina), Rita (Rick) Pancoast, John, the late Sonny, the late Raymond, Marybeth (Peter) Smith, Michael (Darla) and Claudia Gross along with his father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Milena Herman. Vince will also be missed by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057.
Service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Bristol, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 12, 2020