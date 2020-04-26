|
Vincent P. Hermanson, a former resident of Langhorne, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor in Warrington. He was 101.
Vincent was the husband of the late Veronica Williams Hermanson. The two had shared 68 years of marriage until her passing in 2014.
Born in 1918 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Herman and Rose (O'Connor) Hermanson.
Vincent served as a Master Sergeant in the 328th AAF during World War II in Iceland. He graduated from Our Lady of Grace grade school, Langhorne, Middletown High School and Temple University and taught Biology at Neshaminy High School. He also was the track and cross country coach there. In 1997 Vincent was inducted into the Neshaminy Athletes Hall of Fame. After retiring from teaching he managed Hahn Mountain Ski Area and worked at Langhorne Ski & Sport.
He was a member of St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church in Holland, since its inception.
He is survived by his children, Veronica Widmer, Kathleen McCloskey (Robert), Rosemary McLaughlin (Edward), Patricia Satchell (David), Eileen Dutton (George) and Karen Lynch (William). He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Vincent was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Herman Hermanson, and sisters, Winifred Havener and Kathleen Hewins.
As per recent guidelines, Vincent's services with military honors will be held at a later date. In the meantime, his interment will take place privately in The Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please support the Washington Crossing National Cemetery by donating for the Wreaths Across America program. It is supported by our local VFW Organization Terchon VFW Post 5542. Make checks payable to Wreaths Across America and mail to Wreaths at Terchon 5542, P.O. Box 1072, Levittown, PA 19058, or visit Paypal.me/Wreaths5542 to send a donation electronically.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020