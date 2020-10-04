Vincent Polisano born Jan. 12,1957. Died on September 29, 2020 from cancer. He was 63.



"Vinny" was a light on this earth and a very rare human being. He loved life, living, and people. Being the extravert that he was he enjoyed talking and meeting people in every walk of life. He would engage with someone at any given time and at any given place leaving a smile on a stranger's face in his wake. He never would sweat the small stuff and never held back from doing or enjoying because he would say "one day you might just wake up with something".



He was funny and fun to be around... a real party starter!



Vinny worked alongside his wife and soulmate Diane Chrambanis for 40 years in a Bucks County Design Business. He loved cooking, eating, traveling, and the Beatles, especially John Lennon. Some of his favorite songs were "In My Life" by the Beatles and John Prines' "Hello in There".



In the last months of his life he could not get over how ugly and in trouble the world has become and hoped for people to learn that by treating each other with love and kindness is the way to make for a better world.



There will be a great hole left in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.



Son of the late Vincenzo Polisano, he is survived by his mother Eiko Polisano, his beloved wife Diane Chrambanis, his brother Angelo Polisano and his wife Patricia A. of Langhorne, Pa., and many nieces & nephews, and he was also preceded by his nephew Michael John Polisano.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Ignatius Church 999 Reading Ave. Yardley, PA 19067. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. at the Church. Inurnment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vincent's name can be made to the Pennsbury High School Memorial Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 338, 134 Yardley Avenue, Fallsington, PA 19054.



FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home



17 S. Delaware Avenue, Yardley, PA 19067



