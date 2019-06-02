Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Vincent Mascaro
Vincent R. Mascaro


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincent R. Mascaro Obituary
Vincent R. Mascaro of Huntingdon Valley died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 91.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., Vincent was a longtime resident of the city before moving to Huntingdon Valley in 1976.

Mr. Mascaro worked as plumber. He first was employed with his brother, Anthony "Scats," and then went on to spend most of his career working for Sam Wexler until retiring in 1992.

Vince enjoyed roller skating and line dancing for many years with his beloved wife, Edith. Vincent was an avid coin collector and enjoyed hunting in his spare time. He also was a Sea Plane Pilot and enjoyed all aspects of aviation.

Vincent was a caring and giving person and was well loved by his family and friends. His sense of humor, honesty and loyalty were enjoyed by all of those who loved and respected him. His love for his country was evident in the number of years he spent in the service. Before the war ended in 1945, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps, which is now the United States Air Force. He continued to support all types of military causes and charities.

He was the beloved husband for 55 years to the late Edith B., who preceded him in death in January.

He is survived by his son, Vincent R. Jr. (Tish), his grandchildren, Vincent J. and Kristen Mascaro, five great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Vincent was preceded in death by his siblings, Rose, Jeanne, Mary, John, Anthony, Rita and Anita.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vincent's name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice or to your favorite veterans organization.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019
